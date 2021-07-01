LiveLeeds United transfer news and headlines LIVE: First glimpse of new kit with training wear launch, Whites begin pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United have begun their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign today as pre-season gets underway.
Marcelo Bielsa's squad will undergo testing as they return from a summer break of club action.
The Whites have also released their first look at some new 2021/22 training gear.
Leeds United news and headlines - LIVE: July 1
Last updated: Thursday, 01 July, 2021, 09:55
Leeds United’s senior squad begin their pre-season preparations today ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The Whites will meet up for initial testing as players begin to report back following a summer break from club action.
One man who won’t be involved is winger Jack Harrison who is still quarantining in self-isolation following a trip to America ahead of his permanent move from Manchester City being officially signed off.
The 24-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan at Elland Road and made 36 top flight appearances last term, scoring eight goals and recording a further eight assists.
A number of players who have been involved at the Euro’s are also expected to be absent.
Phillips and Rice on tightrope against Ukraine
England midfield pair Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice will be walking a Euro 2020 disciplinary tight rope on Saturday against Ukraine in Rome.
UEFA Euro 2020 regulations state that any player who receives two cautions in two different matches will be suspended for the next match and single cautions only expire after the quarter-finals, meaning Phillips, Rice, Harry Maguire or Phil Foden would miss the semi-final if they picked up another yellow on Saturday night and England went through.
Koch responds to Euros exit
Leeds United defender Robin Koch has expressed his disappointment at Germany’s Euro 2020 exit at the hands of England but believes his country can bounce back.
“The disappointment is still huge today,” the 24-year-old posted on Instagram.
“The disappointment in the team, with the staff, in all of Germany. We all definitely wanted more and to stay part of the [Euros] until the end.
“Nevertheless, I am proud to have been part of this team at this tournament and to have experienced the motivation, the team spirit and the ambition of each and every one of us every day.
“We will process and process the Euros and draw a lot of motivation for the next tasks in order to celebrate great successes again. We still have a lot to do.”