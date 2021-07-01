Leeds United defender Robin Koch has expressed his disappointment at Germany’s Euro 2020 exit at the hands of England but believes his country can bounce back.

“The disappointment is still huge today,” the 24-year-old posted on Instagram.

“The disappointment in the team, with the staff, in all of Germany. We all definitely wanted more and to stay part of the [Euros] until the end.

“Nevertheless, I am proud to have been part of this team at this tournament and to have experienced the motivation, the team spirit and the ambition of each and every one of us every day.