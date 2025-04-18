Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Southampton goalkeeper ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Leeds United appear to be putting tentative plans in place for a busy summer as Championship promotion edges closer. Daniel Farke’s side aren’t up yet but have just four games to maintain their gap on third-placed Sheffield United, who are currently five points adrift following three straight defeats.

For Farke and his squad, focus is solely on this evening’s trip to Oxford United and following that, all eyes will be on Easter Monday and Stoke City’s visit to Elland Road. But club chiefs will no doubt be laying the foundations for what they hope is a summer recruiting for the Premier League and reports have started to emerge.

Among the growing list of reported targets is Aaron Ramsdale, whose Southampton side were relegated back down to the Championship earlier this month. But Leeds are not the only side thought to be keen on the goalkeeper and the YEP has rounded up the latest on his situation below.

Aaron Ramsdale on Leeds United transfer ‘shortlist’

Ramsdale first emerged as a reported target for Leeds at the end of last month, with TEAMtalk claiming he had been placed on a ‘shortlist’ of possible replacements for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper has endured another difficult campaign between the posts and was dropped by Farke for the promotion run-in, following another costly error against Swansea.

The report actually centred around Premier League interest in Ramsdale, who has impressed this season despite Southampton’s miserable form. Newcastle United are thought to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old as they eye a first-choice shot-stopper to replace Nick Pope, while Bournemouth are also thought to be keen.

Interestingly, the report suggests both Newcastle and Bournemouth have preferred alternatives - James Trafford and Kepa Arrizabalaga, respectively - which could open the door for a switch elsewhere. But a move away from St. Mary’s is looking increasingly likely.

Ramsdale release clause active following Southampton relegation

Southampton only signed Ramsdale from Arsenal last summer, following their play-off final defeat of Leeds, with the goalkeeper putting pen to paper on a four-year deal. But interestingly for the Whites and other possible suitors, there is believed to be a release clause worth around £25million - the same amount they paid for him a year ago.

That clause is expected to have been linked to relegation and following confirmation earlier this month Southampton would face the drop, clubs could now be able to effectively buy out the goalkeeper without entering negotiations. Should multiple clubs trigger that clause, then it will be left up to the England international shot-stopper to pick his preferred destination but the prospect of a bidding war would be ruled out if such an option is present.

Man Utd ‘monitoring’ Ramsdale amid Leeds transfer links

Should reports of Leeds interest in Ramsdale be true, then there will be no shortage of competition and Manchester United also look to have entered the race. The Sun reported earlier this week that Old Trafford chiefs were ‘monitoring’ the England international as they weigh up replacing current first-choice Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international was dropped last weekend but his replacement, Altay Bayindir, struggled in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle, leaving Man Utd with the prospect of needing to fork out millions more for an alternative. But David Ornstein reported there could be issues offloading Onana if Man Utd want to recoup the £47m they spent on him, and Ramsdale’s desire for regular first-team action could hand others an advantage.

