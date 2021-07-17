Leeds United transfer gossip: Whites table formal bid for player, Super agent at centre of winger talks
Leeds United seem dead set on bringing in a new goalkeeper to act as cover and competition for Illan Meslier.
With Kiko Casilla completing his move to La Liga outfit Elche a few days ago, the Whites are now left with the young Frenchman as their only stopper with any kind of meaningful first team experience, and the need to address that shortcoming is obvious.
Earlier in the week, we brought you the news that Leeds have drawn up a three-man shortlist for the position, with targets including Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, Levante’s Daniel Cardenas, and young Norwegian prospect Kristoffer Klaesson.
And it would appear that Leeds have stepped up their efforts to sign one of that trio in particular…
Elsewhere, reports reports have emerged suggesting Leif Davis is on the verge of a loan move to Bournemouth.
The Cherries enquired just a few months ago about taking the left-back on a permanent deal, but it is not yet decided for definite that he will depart, temporarily or otherwise.
He reported back for pre-season testing a fortnight ago along with the majority of Marcelo Bielsa's squad and while he was missing from a recent first team training video, the YEP understands it was through illness and not because a move is imminent.
It remains to be seen whether or not he will still be a part of Bielsa’s contingent come the start of the top flight campaign next month.
Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…