Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Three Lions fell at the final hurdle in the cruellest manner imaginable, but Leeds United were represented superbly by Kalvin Phillips, who put in another stellar display in the biggest game of his career to date.

The 25-year-old has given a brilliant account of himself all tournament long, and once the heartache of last night’s disappointment subsides a little, he’ll be eager to get back down to business with Leeds in the Premier League.

But will he be joined by any fresh faces at Elland Road next season?

Here are today’s Leeds United rumours…

Damsgaard targeted again

Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the Whites could look to make a move for the 21-year-old, who only made a move to Italy last September.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, however, featuring 35 times in Serie A last term and scoring twice in his country’s run to the semi-finals this month.

This isn’t the first time that Damsgaard has been linked with a move to Elland Road either. Calcio Mercato recently suggested that the Whites were battling Tottenham and Leicester for his services, while Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that he could cost as much as £34 million.

James considering exit

Daniel James is considering his options at Manchester United amid ongoing interest from Leeds United, according to the Scottish Mail.

The Welsh winger came frustratingly close to joining the Whites from Swansea City back in January 2019, only to see the deal collapse at the eleventh hour.

He would go on to join Man United instead, but found first team opportunities hard to come by last term, and is said to be open to the prospect of a move this summer.

Leeds aren’t the only side linked with the pacy wide man, however.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is also said to be a fan, and is keen to take him to the south coast ahead of the new campaign.

Here’s the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation…

Burnley are now launching a move to beat Leeds United to the signing of Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet. The Clarets have allegedly opened talks with Lyon to thrash out a deal that could be worth up to £13 million. (The Sun)

Barnsley are keen on signing Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. The Tykes have already made a bid of £650,000 to try and lure Benson to Oakwell this summer, with the 21-year-old contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2023. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

West Brom are interested in signing Matt Clarke. Brighton may decide to let the centre-back leave for £5 million this summer. (The Sun)

Brighton have been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz. Tottenham are also keen. (Antena 2)

New Everton boss Rafa Benitez risks upsetting Newcastle United fans by making a £50million move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin. (Mirror)

Southampton are interested in signing Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United this summer. (The Sun)