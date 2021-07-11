Leeds United transfer gossip: Bielsa target open to EPL move as Whites aim to keep hold of first team star

Kelechi Nwakali. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Whites have already made a quartet of new signings, with the most recent of those being young midfielder Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic.

Of course, transfer windows aren’t just about bringing people in, however.

Marcelo Bielsa has already bid farewell to the likes of Ezgjan Alioski leave his squad, and he could yet lose more talent, with Kiko Casilla heavily mooted for a move to La Liga side Elche in the coming days.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he’s not the only in-demand Leeds player right now either.

Here are today’s Leeds United transfer rumours…

Nwakali interested in English move

Reported Leeds United target Kelechi Nwakali could be open to a potential move to England this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old is currently on the books at Spanish outfit SD Huesca, but has been touted as a potential signing for the Whites already this summer.

And having spent some of his early career with Arsenal, it is now understood that he feels ready to have another shot at the Premier League.

Signing the Nigerian won’t necessarily come without its obstacles, however.

For one thing, All Nigeria Soccer have previously reported that his current employers have offered him a new deal in an effort to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season.

Secondly, the Telegraph suggest that both Watford and Bournemouth are also keen, and that a fee of around £15 million could be required to seal his arrival.

Berbatov wants Phillips at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged his old club to make a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 25-year-old has won over an army of fans with his superb performances at this summer’s European Championships, and Berbatov is of the opinion that he would be an ideal signing for the Reds.

As quoted by Metro, he said: “Kalvin Phillips stood out again too [in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark].

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club.

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass.

“I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.”

A local lad and lifelong Leeds fan to boot, we’re not too sure how happy Phillips would be about the prospect of swapping Elland Road for Old Trafford.

Leeds want to keep Meslier

Leeds United will resist any attempts to lure young goalkeeper Illan Meslier away from the club this summer.

As detailed by Leeds Live, there have been unconfirmed whispers linking the Frenchman with interest from PSG.

It’s easy to see why he could be so in-demand. Last season, despite only turning 21 in March, he established himself as the Whites’ number one stopper, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Understandably, he is a player who most associated with the club would want to stay put, and that rings doubly true given the recent reports pertaining to Casilla’s expected exit.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Leicester City are set to sign Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Southampton. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City hero Shaun Goater claims his former club have already completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. (FreeSuperTips)

Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. (Le10Sport)

West Ham have climbed into pole position ahead of Aston Villa in the race for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have already begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves. (Various)