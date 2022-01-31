Leeds United transfer deadline day recap: latest Premier League updates with Elland Road quiet
Leeds United have until 11pm this evening to strengthen their squad, after which the January transfer window will be slammed shut.
From 7am right through until tonight's deadline, the YEP's dedicated transfer news live blog will bring you all the very latest throughout the last day of the month.
The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.
The club were hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.
Under-23s wise, Leeds have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.
The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:07
- January window closes at 11pm tonight
The main Leeds United transfer news heading into deadline day
Deadline day live
Good morning and welcome to our transfer deadline day live blog. We will bring you all the latest news as it happens here. Myself, Lee Sobot, will be with you until 3pm, after which the baton will be passed to Joe Urquhart who will see you through until the 11pm deadline. Will there be any late plot twists at Elland Road? But first things first, time for a coffee....
Chelsea forward and ‘keeper claim made
Information from the Telegraph on Sunday evening claimed that Leeds had enquired about Chelsea’s 25-year-old Brazilian forward Kenedy but that there had been no progress and that United were in the market for a no 2 ‘keeper.
What to expect at Leeds United on transfer deadline day
Chelsea reportedly eyeing Raphinha - but Whites stance clear
Reports are suggesting that Chelsea are also eyeing up Whites star winger Raphinha - after West Ham’s advances were rebuffed - but the Leeds stance has been well documented with West Ham told that neither would be leaving Elland Road.
The deadline day Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours
Brentford sign Christian Eriksen
David Prutton’s weekly column on Leeds United’s approach to transfer deadline day:
The key headlines on transfer deadline day
French claims
French outlet GFFF claim that Leeds United are among several clubs to have made an approach for Nantes forward Moses Simon but that Nantes have no intention of letting him go. Simon, 26, is a Nigerian international who has been at the Africa Cup of Nations.