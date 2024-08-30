Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Whites close in on more signings, boss vow

Live

The final chance for Leeds United to strengthen their squad is upon us – and we will bring you all of the developments on transfer deadline day right here live.

Leeds have already brought in one new face this week via the arrival of Israel international attacker Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old became the club’s sixth signing of the summer, following the moves for Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Largie Ramazani – the latter of whom sealed a £10m switch from Almeria on Thursday evening.

Further incomings are still expected with boss Daniel Farke wanting another centre midfielder option plus extra cover at full-back and also vowing that the club would “stay awake” in the market for another potential attacking option. In the bid to strengthen United’s midfield, 25-year-old Japan international Ao Tanaka was having a medical at the club on Thursday ahead of a permanent transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf. Leeds were also closing in on a deal for FC St Gallen’s 24-year-old Swiss international full-back Isaac Schmidt.

Clubs have until 11pm this evening in which to conclude their transfer business, after which the window will be shut until the new year. Here, we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day right up until 11pm this evening and beyond.

Leeds United Deadline Day latest

  • Leeds are expected to bring in at least a couple of new signings today
  • The Whites continue to be linked with Sheffield United's Gus Hamer
08:09 BSTUpdated 08:10 BST

07:36 BST

07:34 BST

Welcome to deadline day

It could and probably should be a busy one for Leeds today with so many key players leaving during the transfer winow, plenty of money coming in but not a great deal spent. Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest

