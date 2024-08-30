Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Whites close in on more signings, boss vow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final chance for Leeds United to strengthen their squad is upon us – and we will bring you all of the developments on transfer deadline day right here live.

Leeds have already brought in one new face this week via the arrival of Israel international attacker Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old became the club’s sixth signing of the summer, following the moves for Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Largie Ramazani – the latter of whom sealed a £10m switch from Almeria on Thursday evening.

Further incomings are still expected with boss Daniel Farke wanting another centre midfielder option plus extra cover at full-back and also vowing that the club would “stay awake” in the market for another potential attacking option. In the bid to strengthen United’s midfield, 25-year-old Japan international Ao Tanaka was having a medical at the club on Thursday ahead of a permanent transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf. Leeds were also closing in on a deal for FC St Gallen’s 24-year-old Swiss international full-back Isaac Schmidt.

