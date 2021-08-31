Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE - Whites 'agree fee' with Manchester United for Wales winger Dan James

There are now 16 hours left of the summer transfer window and we will bring you all the very latest Leeds United news here throughout the day. It’s all about one man today, Manchester United winger Dan James. Another transfer deadline day, another day dominated by the Wales international winger. But surely this time, unlike in January 2019, Leeds United will get their man. It is widely being reported that a fee and also personal terms have been agreed, and that a medical is taking place this morning. There are contrasting reports about the fee, with some suggesting a club record deal of £30m, but we understand the sum paid will be less than that and nearer to £25m according to other reports. Expect a few outs too from the club’s youngsters for whom game time, even in the 23s, would be limited. Keep with us here for all the latest throughout the day.