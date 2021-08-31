Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE - Whites 'agree fee' with Manchester United for Wales winger Dan James
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm this evening - and you can follow all of the latest Leeds United developments here throughout the day.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off for August with Sunday's 1-1 draw at Burnley which has left Leeds 15th in the very early Premier League table, on two points from three games played.
So will United make any more signings on deadline day and will anybody be leaving Elland Road before the 11pm deadline?
The YEP's rolling live blog will keep you up to date throughout the day.
Dan James medical - report
Dan James is now undergoing his Leeds United medical with a £25m fee with Manchester United agreed for his transfer from the Red Devils, according to Sky.
Reported Dan James update
Leeds ‘agree fee’ with Manchester United for Dan James
That is the latest update from Sky Sports News who also report the fee as £25m.
Dan James fee
The YEP understands that the fee to sign Dan James from Manchester United will be £25m - not the ‘club record’ £30m as reported in some places throughout Bank Holiday Monday. Rodrigo would remain the club’s record signing.
Good morning on transfer deadline day!
There are now 16 hours left of the summer transfer window and we will bring you all the very latest Leeds United news here throughout the day. It’s all about one man today, Manchester United winger Dan James. Another transfer deadline day, another day dominated by the Wales international winger. But surely this time, unlike in January 2019, Leeds United will get their man. It is widely being reported that a fee and also personal terms have been agreed, and that a medical is taking place this morning. There are contrasting reports about the fee, with some suggesting a club record deal of £30m, but we understand the sum paid will be less than that and nearer to £25m according to other reports. Expect a few outs too from the club’s youngsters for whom game time, even in the 23s, would be limited. Keep with us here for all the latest throughout the day.