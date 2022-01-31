Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE: West Ham set to move on after Whites rebuff
Leeds United have until 11pm this evening to strengthen their squad, after which the January transfer window will be slammed shut.
From 7am right through until tonight's deadline, the YEP's dedicated transfer news live blog will bring you all the very latest throughout the last day of the month.
The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.
The club were hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.
Under-23s wise, Leeds have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.
The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:44
- January window closes at 11pm tonight
West Ham may look to Lingard...
After being told a firm now by Leeds in their pursuit of Raphinha, according to reports
A striker signing for Burnley....
Who would you want?
More Blackburn links
There are more reports of Blackburn Rovers being interested in signing Crysencio Summerville on loan but with the Whites rejecting advances which fits as United will only let Summerville head out on loan if there is a replacement landed.
French claims
French outlet GFFF claim that Leeds United are among several clubs to have made an approach for Nantes forward Moses Simon but that Nantes have no intention of letting him go. Simon, 26, is a Nigerian international who has been at the Africa Cup of Nations.