Leeds United transfer deadline day live updates: Connor Roberts close, Ian Poveda exit, Luis Sinisterra talks
Leeds United were on the verge of exiting this season's January transfer window without conducting any incoming business, much to the dismay of Whites supporters.
Leeds have until 11pm this evening - Thursday, February 1 - to bolster Daniel Farke's first-team squad, or face the reality of pushing for promotion with his existing group.
It has been suggested that Leeds' squad is weaker than it was a month ago, after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, along with several peripheral youngsters exiting on various loan deals and permanent transfers. Recent results would suggest otherwise, though, with five wins from six games in 2024 and a 100 per cent record in the Championship since the turn of the year.
That said, Leeds have relied on the versatility of Ethan Ampadu to feature at centre-back in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper's absence, meanwhile midfielder Archie Gray remains Farke's first-choice right-back, and does not turn 18 until next month. The worry amongst fans is that neither solution is sustainable, particularly if the team suffer a number of injuries in key positions.
The manager did admit during his pre-Bristol City press conference yesterday that one or two deals came 'very close' to completion this month, but injuries prohibited Leeds from making their move, or at least made them think twice. One such player was Japanese international full-back Daiki Hashioka, who has subsequently signed for Premier League outfit Luton Town.
Farke also said Leeds are 'restricted' by financial rules and past business with several high-earning players still on the club's books despite being out on loan this season. Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts and Everton's Ben Godfrey have all been named by various sources as players Leeds may look to pursue, but time is running out.
Follow all the updates as they happen on deadline day with our dedicated live blog. We'll be covering everything from start to finish, and possibly even beyond, if Leeds clinch a late move and require a deal sheet to get it signed, sealed and delivered past the deadline.
Leeds United Transfer Deadline Day LIVE
Difficulties at Leicester
In getting their proposed deal for Inter Milan's Italian international Stefano Sensi over the line according to Sky in Italy who say there is a reported legal issue. One to watch.
Off topic, but a nightmare for Kalvin Phillips
Full story as Leeds United's promotion rivals land new striker
Deal for promotion rivals
Ipswich Town have signed striker Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season. A big signing, in more ways then one.
Sinisterra
On the bench for Bournemouth tonight at West Ham and set to make his switch to the Cherries a permanent deal. Talks ongoing.
Four hours to go
And we are expecting a relatively busy end to the window with Wales international right-back Connor Roberts set to join on loan from Burnley and Ian Poveda sealing a permanent switch to Sheffield Wednesday. The deal to make Luis Sinisterra's loan switch to Bournemouth permanent is not expected to be completed until after the window has closed which is doable.
A big Championship move
Adam Wharton has joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £22m.
And the Poveda winner is....
Sheffield Wednesday, Poveda is set to sign for the Owls on a permanent deal despite interest from Birmingham City too.