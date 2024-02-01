Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United transfer deadline day live updates: Connor Roberts close, Ian Poveda exit, Luis Sinisterra talks

Leeds United were on the verge of exiting this season's January transfer window without conducting any incoming business, much to the dismay of Whites supporters.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 19:17 GMT
Leeds have until 11pm this evening - Thursday, February 1 - to bolster Daniel Farke's first-team squad, or face the reality of pushing for promotion with his existing group.

It has been suggested that Leeds' squad is weaker than it was a month ago, after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, along with several peripheral youngsters exiting on various loan deals and permanent transfers. Recent results would suggest otherwise, though, with five wins from six games in 2024 and a 100 per cent record in the Championship since the turn of the year.

That said, Leeds have relied on the versatility of Ethan Ampadu to feature at centre-back in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper's absence, meanwhile midfielder Archie Gray remains Farke's first-choice right-back, and does not turn 18 until next month. The worry amongst fans is that neither solution is sustainable, particularly if the team suffer a number of injuries in key positions.

The manager did admit during his pre-Bristol City press conference yesterday that one or two deals came 'very close' to completion this month, but injuries prohibited Leeds from making their move, or at least made them think twice. One such player was Japanese international full-back Daiki Hashioka, who has subsequently signed for Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Farke also said Leeds are 'restricted' by financial rules and past business with several high-earning players still on the club's books despite being out on loan this season. Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts and Everton's Ben Godfrey have all been named by various sources as players Leeds may look to pursue, but time is running out.

Follow all the updates as they happen on deadline day with our dedicated live blog. We'll be covering everything from start to finish, and possibly even beyond, if Leeds clinch a late move and require a deal sheet to get it signed, sealed and delivered past the deadline.

Leeds United Transfer Deadline Day LIVE

20:42 GMT

Difficulties at Leicester

In getting their proposed deal for Inter Milan's Italian international Stefano Sensi over the line according to Sky in Italy who say there is a reported legal issue. One to watch.

20:00 GMT

Off topic, but a nightmare for Kalvin Phillips

19:42 GMT

Full story as Leeds United's promotion rivals land new striker

19:23 GMT

Deal for promotion rivals

Ipswich Town have signed striker Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season. A big signing, in more ways then one.

19:20 GMT

Sinisterra

On the bench for Bournemouth tonight at West Ham and set to make his switch to the Cherries a permanent deal. Talks ongoing.

19:03 GMT

Four hours to go

And we are expecting a relatively busy end to the window with Wales international right-back Connor Roberts set to join on loan from Burnley and Ian Poveda sealing a permanent switch to Sheffield Wednesday. The deal to make Luis Sinisterra's loan switch to Bournemouth permanent is not expected to be completed until after the window has closed which is doable.

18:42 GMT

A big Championship move

Adam Wharton has joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £22m.

18:38 GMT

And the Poveda winner is....

Sheffield Wednesday, Poveda is set to sign for the Owls on a permanent deal despite interest from Birmingham City too.

18:22 GMT

6 done (or 7 in a fashion) - 3 more expected

17:17 GMT

Luis Sinisterra latest:

