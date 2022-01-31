Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE

FINAL DAY: For Leeds United to strengthen their squad before the summer. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.

The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.

The club were hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.

Under-23s wise, Leeds have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.

On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.

The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.