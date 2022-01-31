Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE: latest Premier League updates with Elland Road quiet
Leeds United have until 11pm this evening to strengthen their squad, after which the January transfer window will be slammed shut.
From 7am right through until tonight's deadline, the YEP's dedicated transfer news live blog will bring you all the very latest throughout the last day of the month.
The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.
The club were hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.
Under-23s wise, Leeds have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.
The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
- January window closes at 11pm tonight
The key headlines from around the Premier League on Deadline Day...
- Newcastle and West Ham are trying to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United
- Newcastle also looking to land Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims
- Everton are in talks with Tottenham for Dele Alli
- Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is closing in on a move to Barcelona
- Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen until the end of the season
- Burnley have landed striker Wout Weghorst as a replacement for Chris Wood
Everton and Tottenham are in talks about a permanent deal for Dele Alli. Discussions are at an early stage, with a long way to go say reports.
After being told a firm no by Leeds in their pursuit of Raphinha, according to reports .