Leeds United have until 11pm this evening to conclude any remaining transfer activity before the January window slams shut.
Leeds unveiled their third major signing of the winter window on Monday evening through the arrival of 24-year-old USA international midfielder Weston McKennie. The American has signed on an initial loan deal from Juventus with a view to making the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.
McKennie follows in Austrian international defender Max Wober who has joined the Whites from RB Salzburg and new record signing France under-21s forward Georginio Rutter who has been recruited from Hoffenheim.
But there is set to be more business on the agenda on transfer deadline day and we will bring you all of the developments from Elland Road here right up until the 11pm cut off point and beyond.
According to CalcioMercato, Everton are now being credited with an interest in Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo who is reportedly a Whites target in the event that Jack Harrison moves to Leicester City but that is now looking unlikely according to Leicester sources.
Still we wait for the official announcement of the Llorente to Roma deal and it’s seemingly quiet on the Jack Harrison front.
“I thought seriously,” McKennie said “Juventus are a Champions League club, a strong club, one of the top teams in Italy and around the world. But for me, I just felt like I couldn’t express my style of play and my full potential there.”
“Leeds are a team who I feel like I fit toe-to-toe with everything that they want to do and accomplish. I have my friends here.”
Clock ticking down and no developments on Leicester’s Jack Harrison interest. As things stand, looks as though he’ll be staying at Elland Road.
Sources in Italy claim Diego Llorente’s Roma contract has been ‘deposited’ at the league headquarters ahead of his initial loan move. Leeds will recoup £18 million from the sale of the Spanish defender who extended his contract at Elland Road last month.