Leeds United transfer deadline day latest as Drameh leaves and Sinisterra question remains

Keep up to date with all of the transfer-related comings and goings at Elland Road and further afield throughout the summer transfer deadline day.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:08 BST

Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.

New Leeds signing Glen Kamara at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)New Leeds signing Glen Kamara at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)
New Leeds signing Glen Kamara at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.

Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.

Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE

10:17 BST

Transfer state of play

09:52 BST

Well done, Archie!

09:52 BST

Slim chance of Gnonto exit

The YEP understands there is a slim chance of Willy Gnonto joining Everton today, despite reports to the contrary.

08:25 BST

Sinisterra thoughts

08:24 BST

Yesterday’s first arrival

08:24 BST

Drameh details as option to buy reported

08:09 BST

Listen to the Inside Elland Road podcast

08:09 BST

Deal sheet details

08:05 BST

About last night

Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night
Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night
08:04 BST

Drameh goes on loan

Cody Drameh will be leaving Elland Road for the third time as he joins Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

There’s an option to buy for the Blues, who have moved quickly to land the young defender after the arrival of Djed Spence at Leeds.

Drameh’s contract is up at the end of this season, therefore it’s unlikely he’ll be seen in a Leeds shirt again.

