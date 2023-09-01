Leeds United transfer deadline day latest as Drameh leaves and Sinisterra question remains
Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.
Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.
Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.
Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE
Transfer state of play
Well done, Archie!
Slim chance of Gnonto exit
The YEP understands there is a slim chance of Willy Gnonto joining Everton today, despite reports to the contrary.
Sinisterra thoughts
Yesterday’s first arrival
Drameh details as option to buy reported
Listen to the Inside Elland Road podcast
Deal sheet details
About last night
Drameh goes on loan
Cody Drameh will be leaving Elland Road for the third time as he joins Birmingham City on a season-long loan.
There’s an option to buy for the Blues, who have moved quickly to land the young defender after the arrival of Djed Spence at Leeds.
Drameh’s contract is up at the end of this season, therefore it’s unlikely he’ll be seen in a Leeds shirt again.