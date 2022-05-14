Leeds United host Brighton this weekend knowing defeat could potentially spell the end of their two-year Premier League stay.

The Whites have two fixtures remaining, against the Seagulls and Thomas Frank's Brentford between now and the end of the season.

Meanwhile, relegation rivals Burnley and Everton still have three matches to play, leaving Leeds at a disadvantage.

Graham Potter congratulates his players after their recent victory over Manchester United (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Victory over Graham Potter's Brighton - who are safe from the drop and have little to play for except a more handsome league finish - would take the fight to stay up into the final day.

Potter's side are missing three first-team players, but report a clean bill of health otherwise and come into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Neal Maupay has something of a favourable scoring record against the Whites but is not expected to get the nod in attack this weekend.

Here is the Seagulls' predicted line-up.

Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been a mainstay for the Seagulls this season (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch defender Joel Veltman could line up at right-back or as one of three central defenders (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Central defender Lewis Dunk is the south coast club's captain (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is typically a left-sided player and has acclimatised to the Premier League impressively this season (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Midfielder Solly March is one of the Seagulls' longest-serving players (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma has courted interest from Arsenal in recent transfer windows (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Pascal Gross has played a key role in helping Brighton establish themselves as a Premier League club (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Midfielder Moises Caicedo has shoehorned his way into Graham Potter's starting XI lately after a loan spell in Belgium (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Attacker Leandro Trossard is among Brighton's most dangerous players (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Argentine Alexis Mac Allister is best described as a No. 10 playing between midfield and attack (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)