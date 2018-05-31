Leeds United to play Forest Green Rovers in pre-season friendly

Leeds United will face League Two side Forest Green Rovers as part of their pre-season preparations for the 2018-19 Championship season.

The Whites will travel to The New Lawn on Tuesday, July 17, at 7pm to take on Mark Cooper's side.

The New Lawn stadium.

The fixture and was agreed as part of the deal that brought youngster Jordan Stevens to Thorp Arch in January and Rovers boss Cooper spoke of his delight at securing such a high profile game telling the official club website: “It is a really prestigious game for us to announce as our first pre-season friendly.

“Leeds United are a massive club and historically for myself and my family, it’s a game that will mean a lot to us and it’s one I will look forward to.

“It is something that we negotiated into the Jordan Stevens deal that all adds into the income of the club, which is another plus.

“They’ll be bringing their first team, so it will be a strong test for my players and one we should relish.

“Leeds always bring a big following wherever they play so we’ll be hoping for a big crowd at The New Lawn.”

United are expected to confirm the rest of their pre-season plans on Thursday afternoon.