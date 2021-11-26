Former Whites ace Speed died aged just 42 on November 27, 2011 and Leeds will honour the Welshman by paying tribute at Saturday evening's Premier League clash at Brighton.

On the tenth anniversary of his passing, Leeds will wear warm-up t-shirts and black armbands in Speed's honour at the Amex whilst captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas also paid their respects on Friday by laying flowers at Elland Road's Bremner Square.

A statement from Leeds United read: "On 27th November 2011, the footballing world received the heart-breaking news that Gary Speed had passed away.

RESPECTS: Paid by Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, right, and Stuart Dallas, left, to Gary Speed at Bremner Square. Picture by LUFC.

"Widely regarded as one of the nicest people in football, with 840 appearances in the game, the Welshman remains in our thoughts and is sadly missed to this day.

"Gary began his career at Leeds United as a schoolboy and is fondly remembered for playing a key part in the promotion winning campaign of 1989/90, before then adding further success by helping the club to win the First Division title two years later, in 1991/92.

"During that title winning season for the Whites, Speed formed part of one of the greatest midfield line-ups in the modern era, taking his position in the starting XI most weeks alongside Gordon Strachan, David Batty and Gary McAllister.

"From 1987 to 1996, the midfielder played 312 times for the club, scoring 57 goals across a number of competitions.

"He left Leeds to join Everton, before then going on to further his name and reputation within the game by playing for Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

"Gary was also a big figure on the international stage.

"He played 85 times for Wales, a country he grew up in and loved so much. Once he hung up his playing boots, he took over as manager of his nation, a position he held when he sadly passed away.

"Such a monumental figure of the game and an amazing person, Gary will never be forgotten.

"He has a suite named in his honour at Elland Road in the East Stand, which supporters regularly fill with pride on a match day.

"All of our thoughts and wishes are with Gary’s family and friends this weekend, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. A true icon of the game."

