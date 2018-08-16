Leeds United to host Preston North End in the second round of the Carabao Cup

Leeds United will host Preston North End at Elland Road in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Elland Road.

The Whites defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Tuesday evening and have been rewarded with another home draw in the second round of the competition.

Goals from debutant Patrick Bamford and Samuel Saiz were enough to see off Phil Parkison's men in front of the highest crowd in the opening round of the tournament.

The fixture against Alex Neil's men is set to take place the commencing August 27.