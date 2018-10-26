Leeds United to hold minute's applause for superfan during Nottingham Forest game

Leeds United have announced that the club will hold a minute's applause for a superfan who had held a season ticket at Elland Road for over 60 years after she passed away earlier this week.

Edna Newton, 94, had been following the Whites since the late 1930s and always sat in the West Stand.

She was from a longstanding Leeds United-supporting family and her attendance at matches pre-dated the Don Revie era. Edna lived close to Elland Road on Wesley Street.

Her first season ticket cost £4, she was in the crowd for the 1975 European Cup final in Paris and her favourite player was John Charles.

The club will hold a minute's applause in the 64th minute of the game in remembrance of how many years she was a season ticket holder at the club.



Leeds United wrote on their official twitter account: "Leeds United sadly learned of the passing of our oldest and longest standing supporter, Edna Newton, this week After holding a season ticket for 64 consecutive years, her first game being in the 1930s, the club will hold a minute’s applause on the 64th minute of tomorrow’s game."#

The Whites fixture against Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday teatime with a 5:30pm kick-off scheduled.