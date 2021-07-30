The fixture will be played behind closed doors in a 7pm kick-off on Saturday, August 7. Villarreal say the venue for the game is to be confirmed.

Whilst supporters will not be able to attend, the fixture will be streamed live via LIVENow.

Villarreal are managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the Spanish club nicknamed The Yellow Submarine defeated Leeds' arch rivals Manchester United on penalties in the 2020-21 Europa League final.

FINAL FRIENDLY: For Leeds United against Europa League champions Villarreal, managed by Unai Emery, above. Photo by Michael Sohn - Pool/Getty Images.

Emery's side finished last season's La Liga campaign in seventh place but Villarreal qualified for the Champions League as a result of their Europa League triumph.

Their squad features former Whites loanee Alfonso Pedraza as well as three players who represented Spain at this summer's Euros in defenders Jose Gaya and Pau Torres plus forward Gerrard Moreno.

Argentina international defender Juan Foyth also signed for the club on a permanent deal this summer after excelling on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Villarreal will face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup four days after playing the Whites as the Champions League and Europa League winners go head to head at Windsor Park on Wednesday, August 11.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Villarreal friendly will come just three days after Leeds take on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday, August 4.

Away fans are not permitted to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Leeds also face Real Betis at Loughborough University tomorrow, following tonight's clash at Fleetwood Town.

