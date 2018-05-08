Leeds United: Thomas Christiansen stopped speaking to me, reveals 'unfinished' Klich

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, who is currently on loan at FC Utrecht, has revealed that former Whites manager Thomas Christiansen stopped speaking to him and says he has "unfinished business" at the club.

The 27-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer with the hope of breaking into English football. The Whites parted with £1.5m to land their man and handed him a deal until 2020 but the former Polish international struggled to make much of an impact in West Yorkshire.

Mateusz Klich.

Klich found himself on the outside looking in before being loaned out to Dutch side Utrecht in January after making just nine appearances and totalling 131 minutes of Championship action.

Former United boss Christiansen, who was sacked in February following a poor run of results, decided the likes of Eunan O'Kane, Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira were ahead of him in the pecking order at Thorp Arch.

The midfielder though has pinpointed his slip during the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City, which led directly to a goal, as the moment his campaign ended at United revealing that then boss Christiansen failed to speak to him following in the incident.

"I slipped in the next league, literally, though I was optimistic after the transfer to Leeds, who really wanted me," Klich told Polish website SportoweFakty.

"When I started to play fairly regularly, there was an unfortunate match against Cardiff. I badly picked shoes and during one of the actions I slipped on the pitch, I lost the ball and the opponents went with the counter that brought them a goal.

"Officially, the manager Thomas Christiansen did not say anything to me, but then he stopped practically speaking to me and did not call me into the team for the next matches. I could have guessed that it was about this situation."

Klich though has been a instrumental figure since moving to Utrecht and notched his first goal of the season during the weekend 1-0 win over VVV-Venlo. He will now lead the Eredivisie side into a play-off against Heerenveen with the winner earning a place in the Europa League next season but he has reiterated his desire to fight for his spot at Thorp Arch this coming pre-season.

“I have spoken with them, they want me back," Klich told Dutch newspaper AD.

"The chance that I return is 99 percent, almost a hundred. I still have a two year contract. I have unfinished business there.”