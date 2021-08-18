Boot & Ball released a collection of Premier League themed beer mats ahead of the much-anticipated league restart on August 13.

Inspired by each of the participating teams and their players, the mats – which are made on traditional pulp – play on iconic players and drinks which will be familiar to many a football fan.

Designs pay tribute to the Yorkshire Pirlo, Bielsa and Hernandez among many other star names.

Boot & Ball released a collection of Premier League themed beer mats ahead of the much-anticipated league restart on August 13. cc Boot & Ball

A spokesperson for Boot & Ball said: “The Premier League is back after a great summer of football and we wanted to create a product which put a smile on people’s faces.

"Classic beer mat designs are often highly sought after and beautifully crafted, so we wanted to take inspiration from the exquisite design history and combine that with a bit of Boot & Ball humour.”

All beer mats are produced in small batches working with local suppliers around the UK.

A spokesperson for Boot & Ball said the most popular Leeds United design is the Kalvin Phillips mat.

He added: "His performances in the Euros only helped with his popularity and made the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ a well known nickname outside of just Leeds.

"To date we’ve sold over 500 sets.

"They were so popular we had to get more printed within a few weeks of releasing them."

Boot & Ball was founded by twin brothers, Jack & Rob and "born out of a frustration from endlessly searching and overpaying for football posters".

Two years later and now with posters delivering worldwide across 13 different sports, Boot & Ball are expanding their creative repertoire with new collections and collaborations in the pipeline.