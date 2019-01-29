Leeds United - the week that was: Dennis Wise quits as Gary McAllister is appointed, Peter Ridsdale sells Whites 'crown jewels'

Leeds United head coach Dennis Wise leaves Elland Road as a former Whites legend is appointed, Peter Ridsdale sells

We delve into this week in Leeds United's history...

Leeds United head coach Dennis Wise in 2008.

January 28 (2008) - Dennis Wise quits Elland Road

After a turbulent 18 months at the club manager Dennis Wise called time on his stint at Elland Road in favour of moving to Newcastle United an an Executive Director at St James' Park.

Wise had taken over the club from Swindon Town in October 2006 alongside assistant Gus Poyet but the pair failed to keep the club in the Championship upon his arrival with off field issues dominating headlines as United neared administration.

Following a 15 point deduction following financial troubles the Whites entered League One for the first time in their history at the start of the 2007/08 campaign.

Wise and Poyet were kept on by chairman Ken Bates and were instrumental in forging an "us against the world" mentality in LS11 as Leeds battled the points deficit.

United were rocked by Poyet's departure for Tottenham Hotspur in October 2007 before Wise himself left the club the following January to take up the role at Newcastle with the Whites fifth in League One just one point from the automatic promotion places.

January 29 (2008) - McAllister appointed

After nearly four years out of the game the Whites appointed club legend Gary McAllister as Dennis Wise's successor at Elland Road.

The Scotsman had played a pivotal role in Howard Wilkinson's title-winning side in the heart of midfield.

McAllister struggled to make an immediate impact as he won his first game in charge at the fifth attempt as Leeds slipped out of the play-off spots.

Results though would improved with the head coach offered an improved 12-month rolling contract by chairman Ken Bates in April 2008 as he guided United to a play-off spot.

Leeds famously bagged a last minute winner through Jonny Howson at Carlisle United to secure a spot at Wembley but the Whites would fall one game short after overcoming the odds of a 15 point deficit at the start of the campaign with United losing 1-0 to Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers in the capital.

McAllister survived until the following December before being sacked after a poor run of results which included an embarrassing FA Cup exit to part-time club Histon Town.

January 30 (2003) - Peter Ridsdale sells United's crown jewels

With the transfer window about to slam shut on deadline day in January 2003 Leeds United's financial woes were mounting under chairman Peter Ridsdale.

United were to lose two key members of their squad as Robbie Fowler was sold to Manchester City for an initial £3m with the Whites subsidising part of his weekly wage.

Perhaps the more shocking deal was the sale of central defender Jonathan Woodgate for £9m from under the nose of then manager Terry Venables who was left fuming with the transfer after being assured the "crown jewels" of his squad wouldn't be sold.

Venables threatened to quit Elland Road over the saga before eventually being sacked two months later in March to be replaced by Peter Reid as United avoided relegation in their penultimate game of the season beating Arsenal 3-2 at Highbury thanks to a late Mark Viduka strike.