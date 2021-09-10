STILL OUT - Leeds United defender Robin Koch has not yet fully recovered from the pelvic issue he suffered in the week after the season opener at Manchester United. Pic: Getty

Centre-half Robin Koch remains out of action, however. The German international has not played since the opening day of the season when Leeds lost to Manchester United, a pelvic issue sidelining him for the draws with Everton and Burnley.

The 25-year-old had an injury-disrupted debut season at Elland Road, starting just 13 Premier League games as knee surgery kept him out for three months.

Dallas meanwhile was due to link up with Northern Ireland during the international break but had to pull out of Ian Baraclough's squad due to personal reasons.

Both Firpo, a left-back signed from Barcelona in the summer, and mainstay midfielder Klich missed the game at Burnley before the break having tested positive for Covid-19.

In his press conference today Bielsa declared all three available for selection as the Whites return to Premier League action.

It remains unclear if winger Raphinha will be an option for Bielsa as the Premier League row with FIFA and the Brazilian football federation rumbles on. Raphinha was called up for the Brazilian national team for the first time but a Premier League pact meant players heading to countries on the UK government's red list were not released. Had they gone, the players would have had to quarantine upon their return to England.

FIFA have since invoked a rule that means players who failed to report for international duty can be banned for five days following the break.

Bielsa insists the lack of clarity has not proved difficult as he prepares his side for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Reds but he cannot yet confirm if Raphinha will play or sit out.

"The uncertainty wasn't a difficulty to prepare for the game," said the Whites head coach.

"The position on whether he plays will depend on what the club transmits to me."