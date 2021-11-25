The Brazilian missed the game at Spurs through illness, along with Rodrigo who was suffering from a minor foot problem. The pair, along with Jamie Shackleton, are among Bielsa's options again this weekend.

In a further boost for the Argentine, right-back Luke Ayling will step up his recovery from knee surgery when the Under 23s play at Manchester City on Monday.

But striker Patrick Bamford and defender Robin Koch are still completing their rehabilitation after a serious ankle injury and a pelvic problem that required an operation respectively.

"Ayling will probably be able to play with the Under 23s on Monday because he is healthy now," said Bielsa.

"Shackleton is also healthy, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available.

"The only two players finishing their period of recovery are Koch and Bamford. Bamford has an injury in his ankle, it has been a serious injury and the evolution changes. That's why his definitive recovery is extended. Koch had to go for surgery. You can't be absolutely precise, that's why I always say subject to the evolution."