Leeds United Daniel Farke has taken a stand on the recent decision to start Joel Piroe at No. 10 during the past couple of matches with his selection to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

The Leeds manager has come in for criticism for his repeated selection of the Dutchman just behind the centre-forward following Georginio Rutter's exit.

Piroe has featured in the 'nine-and-a-half' role on numerous occasions but without the individual quality of Crysencio Summerville and Rutter, Leeds toiled against West Bromwich Albion last time out as the team struggled to create chances.

It has led to calls for Farke to change his tactics by naming an alternate in the No. 10 role. At Hillsborough this evening, the German has chosen American Brenden Aaronson in his place.

Elsewhere, Farke has stuck to his guns by selecting Mateo Joseph ahead of Patrick Bamford, the latter having scored here earlier this year but is not yet at 100 per cent and lacking matchday rhythm. Bamford sits this one out altogether.

Max Wober was listed as the only doubt for Leeds tonight with the Austrian missing out due to a calf issue. Sixteen-year-old Sam Chambers replaces him in the squad.

New signing Largie Ramazani is not involved in the squad this evening having not been registered before the EFL’s noon deadline yesterday. The Belgian was announced to supporters at 7:45pm and is expected to be in attendance at Hillsborough.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu (c), Gruev, Gnonto, James, Aaronson, Joseph

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Gelhardt, Crew, Debayo, Rothwell, Chambers, Cairns, Piroe