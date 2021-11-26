Cooper and Roberts are on a potential collision course with James as both Scotland and Wales have been drawn in path A of the play-offs meaning that only one of the Whites duo can reach the 2022 World Cup.

Scotland have been drawn at home to Ukraine, the winners of that tie facing whoever emerges triumphant in path A's second semi-final which sees Wales have home advantage against Austria.

The winners of that clash will then have home advantage in the path A final where either Scotland or Ukraine will lie in wait as the visiting side.

Leeds United captain and Scotland international Liam Cooper. Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.

Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich is also heading to the World Cup qualifying play-offs with Poland who have been drawn away to Russia in the first semi-final in path B.

Path B's second semi-final sees Sweden play host to Czech Republic, one or the other providing the opposition for Poland for a place at the World Cup if they can navigate their semi-final against Russia.

Former Whites ace Gjanni Alioski is also play-offs bound with North Macedonia who are away to Italy in the first semi-final of path C which is the toughest of the lot.

Path C's second semi-final sees Portugal at home to Turkey and the winner of that clash will have home advantage in the final meaning a potential shootout between Portugal and Italy.

