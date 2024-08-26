Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United summer transfer target Dejan Ljubicic scored twice for 1. FC Koln during their 5-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig last weekend.

The Austrian international was the subject of a £3.3 million bid earlier this summer which Koln rejected but recent reports in various German media outlets suggest Ljubicic is still keen to push through a move to Elland Road.

Following this, fresh reports emerged late last week suggesting agent Volker Struth had walked away from representing the 26-year-old due to outside influence from the player's side, while Leeds were reported to have decided to no longer pursue a transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koln's stance has changed, somewhat, given head of first-team football Thomas Kessler previously stated he was confident of keeping Ljubicic this summer. Now, the Koln chief says 'nothing can be ruled out' with regards to a potential transfer.

“We want to keep Dejo [Ljubicic]," Kessler said, as quoted by BILD.

"Nothing is ruled out in football."

Ljubicic has less than 12 months remaining on his deal at the RheinEnergieStadion, where he netted a brace at the weekend.

Koln ran out comfortable winners over Braunschweig with Ljubicic scoring either side of half-time from a right-sided central midfield position. Upon scoring his second of the evening, the Austrian celebrated with a finger to his lips, which could be interpreted as a response to recent media speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ljubicic has started each of Koln's 2. Bundesliga fixtures so far this season but sat out their DFB-Pokal win over SV Sandhausen. He has scored two and assisted once during his three appearances in 2024/25.