BACK PLAYING - Lewis O'Brien has returned to the Huddersfield Town line-up amid transfer interest from Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The central midfielder has been identified as a suitable addition to Marcelo Bielsa' s squad, thanks to his tenacious pressing and a sweet left foot.

Read: Why O'Brien would make sense for Leeds.Leeds' initial attempts to land the 22-year-old were met with rejection by the Terriers, who updated their fans on the situation on August 12.

CEO Mark Devlin said: "There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Lewis O’Brien’s future, in particular, and I can confirm we have received and rejected two transfer offers for him.

"We respect every player’s desire to test themselves at the highest possible level, but equally any transfer must be right for Huddersfield Town, both in terms of value and timing. We will do our best to keep supporters informed as the window reaches its conclusion."

The Whites' interest remains, however, with a fortnight left in the transfer window and the move is still a possibility before the deadline as the Premier League club weigh up their next move. Amid today's media speculation that a deal was getting closer, O'Brien made his return to Carlos Corberan's team after a spell out through a positive Covid-19 test.