Leeds United target Kyle Bartley tells Swansea City he wants to leave

Swansea City are ready to sell Leeds United target Kyle Bartley after the defender signalled his intention to leave the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds expected Swansea to fight to keep Bartley following their relegation from the Premier League a week ago but City’s board are willing to listen to offers having been told that he wants to consider options elsewhere.

United have named Bartley as a major summer transfer target a year after the end of his season on loan at Elland Road.

The centre-back’s impressive form with Leeds during the 2016-17 term earned him a new four-year deal with Swansea last August but knee surgery prevented him from playing regularly this season and Swansea anticipated selling the 26-year-old had they remained in the top flight.

Bartley’s desire to move has alerted other clubs and Scottish side Rangers - under the management for former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard - are also in the running for his signature.

Bartley, however, is understood to see Leeds as his first choice and United hope to unveil him as a marquee signing early in the window. The club believe they can land him for an initial fee in the region of £4m.

He has been recovering from another, more minor knee injury since the latter stages of the Premier League campaign and was due to depart on holiday towards the end of this month.