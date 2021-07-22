Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Leeds hold Kristoffer Klaesson hope

Leeds United are hoping to add a goalkeeper to Marcelo Bielsa's squad this summer.

The Whites have set their sights on bringing Valerenga stopper Kristoffer Klaesson to the club and appear to be making moves in that department.

Norweigan journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver reports: “I am informed that the agreement between Leeds and Vålerenga is 'close' as far as Kristoffer Klaesson is concerned. So close that the goalkeeper has applied for a work permit, and one expects to get it through. Must probably expect this one to go into the box soon.

“Leeds have had several goalkeepers up for consideration, but should have agreed that Klaesson is the one who ticks the boxes they want. He has to go through some kind of assessment to get a residence permit, but it is not expected that this will be an obstacle, from what I hear.”

Latest Premier League rumours

Leeds United are close to signing Chelsea's 18-year-old English midfielder Lewis Bate. The Blues are expected to include a sell-on clause, but not a buy-back option. (Various)

Chelsea have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski about a possible move to Stamford Bridge. (Bild)

Arsenal are preparing a bid of £30m for Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. (Talksport)

Liverpool could sell English centre-back Nat Phillips, Welsh winger Harry Wilson, Belgian forward Divock Origi, Wales full-back Neco Williams and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri as they look to raise £60-70m. (Liverpool Echo)

New Leeds United kit goes on sale today

Leeds United have announced exactly when the club's new home kit will go on sale on Thursday morning.

The Whites showed off their new strip via their social media channels at 6pm on Wednesday evening and have since announced that the kit will be available in-store from 8am and online from 9am.

Adidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer during which Leeds signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club's shirts.

The Whites will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

Jack Harrison can’t wait for Elland Road return

Jack Harrison cannot wait to be back in front of fans at Elland Road playing Premier League football.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season,” the 24-year-old smiled to LUTV.

“There were only a few thousand in the last game of the season but just going through that match you could really tell what you were missing for over a year.

“It’s not easy coming to play for Leeds United, with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you’re not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.