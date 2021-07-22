Leeds United target absent from squad amid exit talk, UCL club agree deal for Whites player

Several seasons on loan at Elland Road have meant that the winger was already part of the furniture prior to his loan move from Manchester City, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less excited to get started next term.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season," the 24-year-old revealed to LUTV.

"It's not easy coming to play for Leeds United with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you're not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.

"I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me. I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player."

He added: "It's something that I have always strived for as a player. I always wanted to play in the Premier League," he added.

"To finally have worked hard to get there with Leeds United and then to have such a special season.

"Not only me but the whole team. You can see how much it means to everyone to be here and be back in the promised land as a club. It's very special to be a part of what many people consider the best league in the world."

