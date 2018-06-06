Leeds United target Abel Hernandez sends cryptic message over future

Now you're just teasing us, Abel.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road this summer after his departure from Hull City and sent Whites fans crazy on social media with one simple message: "Great news coming soon!"

Will he? Won't he? Who knows!

Hernandez joined Hull from Palermo in 2014 for a club-record fee, £10m, having just missed out on a £20m move to Aston Villa after failing to agree personal terms and is now a free agent.

The forward missed most of the 2017/18 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon but still managed to amass eight goals, despite playing just 10 times, as City avoided a late relegation scare.

United want a proven, UK-based striker to lead their line next season and Hernandez has emerged as a leading option this summer.

Leeds also have first refusal of Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu, a £4m deal which was agreed in January, but as revealed by club president Stefano Bonacini the option will expire on June 30.

