Roberts and Llorente are due to serve a one-game suspension for five cautions accrued in the first 19 Premier League games of the season, but their ban is competition specific, allowing them to play in the FA Cup next weekend at the London Stadium if they're fit and available. Roberts limped off in the second half of the 3-1 win with what appeared to be a calf issue.

The following week, however, when Leeds return to the home of the Hammers, Bielsa will definitely be without the duo. Both can consider themselves unfortunate to be sitting that one out, given the nature of their yellow card offences at Burnley. Referee Paul Tierney booked Roberts for a tackle on Matthew Lowton that won the ball, the striker's follow through catching the defender on the top of the foot. As for Llorente, he and Maxwell Cornet were engaged in a tit-for-tat tussle and the Leeds man appeared to be fouled first before being penalised. He was yellow carded and Cornet stuck the free-kick in the net.

They were two of six Leeds players on a yellow-card tightrope ahead of the Burnley game, the rest being Liam Cooper, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton, although injury kept Cooper, Rodrigo and Shackleton out of action. Raphinha was guilty of just one foul against the Clarets and successfully avoided a booking.

The next cut-off point for cautions is the 32nd game of the Premier League season and any player being shown a 10th yellow by the end of that fixture will be handed a two-game suspension. The end of the season is the cut-off point for receiving 15 yellow cards, with a three-game ban for any player managing that feat, while 20 yellow cards brings a misconduct charge from the FA.

Leeds left-back Junior Firpo was the club's first player to reach five yellows this season and sat out the Arsenal game through suspension having been shown his fifth caution against Manchester City.