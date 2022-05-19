Leeds United survival bid live: Updates on massive evening in deciding where Whites fate lies

United's two relegation-battling rivals Burnley and Everton are both in action tonight and you can follow all of the latest developments from both games here.
Third-bottom Burnley are away at Aston Villa in an 8pm kick-off whilst Everton are at home to Crystal Palace in a match starting at 7.45pm.
United's destiny will be back in their own hands should the Clarets fail to pick up a point at Villa Park.
In that event, a final day win at Brentford would definitely leave Leeds safe.
But even a point for Burnley would leave the Whites back in the bottom three and with a far inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and Toffees.
That would mean Leeds would be relying on results elsewhere on Sunday, even in the event of taking a point or better against the Bees.
United begin the evening fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley and one point behind fifth-bottom Everton.
Burnley are at home to Newcastle United on the final day whereas Frank Lampard's Toffees are away at Arsenal.
Massive evening in Whites survival bid
Burnley away at Aston Villa
Everton at home to Crystal Palace
Whites destiny back in own hands if Clarets lose
Huge boost for Burnley
Tarkowski back from a hamstring injury and starts.
Four changes for Villa
Chambers and Chukwuemeka also start
Emi Martinez
Has made it for Villa to face Burnley, as Steven Gerrard has hoped despite a small setback. But Coutinho and Ings drop to the bench. Buendia and Ramsey start.
Burnley team to face Villa
Villa team to face Burnley
The scene at Goodison
Palace team to face Everton
One change for Everton
Michael Keane in for the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite