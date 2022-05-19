Leeds United survival bid live: Updates on massive evening in deciding where Whites fate lies

Leeds United are still three days away from taking in their final game of the season - but Thursday evening represents a huge night in the club's Premier League survival bid.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 6:45 pm

United's two relegation-battling rivals Burnley and Everton are both in action tonight and you can follow all of the latest developments from both games here.

Third-bottom Burnley are away at Aston Villa in an 8pm kick-off whilst Everton are at home to Crystal Palace in a match starting at 7.45pm.

United's destiny will be back in their own hands should the Clarets fail to pick up a point at Villa Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

OVER TO YOU: Leeds United will stay out of the Premier League drop zone if third-bottom Burnley are beaten by an Aston Villa side under boss Steven Gerrard, above, tonight. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

In that event, a final day win at Brentford would definitely leave Leeds safe.

But even a point for Burnley would leave the Whites back in the bottom three and with a far inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and Toffees.

That would mean Leeds would be relying on results elsewhere on Sunday, even in the event of taking a point or better against the Bees.

United begin the evening fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley and one point behind fifth-bottom Everton.

Burnley are at home to Newcastle United on the final day whereas Frank Lampard's Toffees are away at Arsenal.

Leeds United survival bid live

Last updated: Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:09

  • Massive evening in Whites survival bid
  • Burnley away at Aston Villa
  • Everton at home to Crystal Palace
  • Whites destiny back in own hands if Clarets lose
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:09

Huge boost for Burnley

Tarkowski back from a hamstring injury and starts.

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:08

Four changes for Villa

Chambers and Chukwuemeka also start

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:06

Emi Martinez

Has made it for Villa to face Burnley, as Steven Gerrard has hoped despite a small setback. But Coutinho and Ings drop to the bench. Buendia and Ramsey start.

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:01

Burnley team to face Villa

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 19:01

Villa team to face Burnley

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 18:50

The scene at Goodison

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 18:47

Palace team to face Everton

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 18:47

One change for Everton

Michael Keane in for the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 18:46

Everton team news

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 18:34

And here’s Frank’s take on it all

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BurnleyPremier LeagueEvertonAston Villa