The Harrogate-born player could take to the field in LS11 on Friday night as the Lionesses play the second of three warm-up friendlies ahead of next month’s European Championship.

After England manager Sarina Wiegman named Daly in her 23-player squad for the home tournament last week, the 30-year-old stepped off the bench to volley home the Lionesses’ second goal in a 3-0 win over Belgium at Molineux on Thursday.

Daly will travel to Switzerland next week for the final friendly before England play the Euro 2022 curtain-raiser against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford on July 6. But first – the Lionesses face a tough test in West Yorkshire, taking on the European champions the Netherlands.

Harrogate’s Rachel Daly of England in action against Belgium in last week’s friendly. (Picture: Getty Images)

“Being at Elland Road will be so special for me and my family,” said Daly, who played for Leeds United Women between the ages of 17 and 19.

“I think playing at a ground that is so close to your heart is a nice feeling. Leeds have the biggest place in my heart and just watching the boys come out when I watch them play is so exciting.

“The feeling that my family will get if they see me out there, I think it’d be completely different.”

During England’s 10-0 rout of Luxembourg in September, Daly paid a touching tribute to her late father, Martyn, dedicating her stoppage-time goal to him just nine days after he passed.

Rachel Daly of England in action during the International Friendly between England Women and Denmark Women at Bank's Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Walsall, England. (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Houston Dash captain, who has since been in dazzling form away in America with the National Women’s Soccer League side, is looking forward to a poignant homecoming on Friday.

“I think he was the biggest Leeds fan I’ve ever met in my life,” said Daly, who could earn her 48th England cap on Friday.

“So I think it will be an emotional time, but I think any time playing for England is an emotional time – you’re just so proud.”

Nine months into Wiegman’s tenure, hosts England are among the favourites to lift the trophy at the Euros final at Wembley on July 31 as the Dutch coach seeks back-to-back titles after guiding her national side to victory in 2017. The feel-good factor among the England squad while they have been ramping up preparations at St George’s Park is due to the head coach’s communication style, according to Daly.

England's defender Rachel Daly (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the Women's International friendly football match between England and Belgium at Molineux (Picture: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Sarina is brilliant – she’s so direct and honest, and I think as a player, that’s what you’d strive for,” said Daly, who made her senior debut aged 24 in June 2016.

“There’s no stone left unturned with her. There’s no grey area. She’s got a very positive open door policy, so if you’re unsure about something, you know you can just go and knock on her door and she’ll explain it.

“That information is clear and concise and she just wants to develop players the best she can, and she gives you the confidence to do that.”