That feeling was obvious after our game against Burnley, and to see a depleted squad putting in that kind of performance was inspiring.

Stuart Dallas’ strike from the edge of the box capped off another of the high energy, selfless performances we have come to expect from him. Junior Firpo put in his best ninety minutes so far in a Leeds shirt as he continues to adapt, and Joe Gelhardt raised pulses as he always seems to do every time he walks onto the pitch, setting up Dan James for the goal that sealed the win.

This weekend is one where we can go into the game slightly more relaxed. Of course, we want to perform as well as possible in the FA Cup, but it doesn’t come with the high stakes of the Premier League.

Leeds United travel to face West Ham in the FA Cup on Sunday. Pic: Getty

The game feels somewhat like a dress rehearsal for next weekend, as we face off against a high-flying West Ham side back-to-back.

With the January window now open, there is also the possibility that we might see the club bring in some reinforcements to see us through the rest of the season more safely.

Victor Orta and the recruitment team have made it clear on many occasions that they see very little value in the January window as clubs are reluctant to part with players mid-season, but on this occasion, it feels like exceptions might have to be made.

The first player we’ve seen come in is Espanyol’s Mateo Joseph, a promising striker who will join up with the under 23’s squad initially. As far as first team additions however, there has yet to be any solid links despite the rumour mill’s constant output.

As much as we’re all excited to see him back on the pitch, it is also well worth mentioning the fantastic work that Patrick Bamford has done away from football recently. His recent

online raffle raised close to £29,000 for the LUFC Foundation, Eco Schools, and Andy’s Man Club, a charity we’re very close to at the Trust. Bamford has become an incredible ambassador for our club, and for the impact that footballers can have when they shift their attention to worthy causes.

Marching on Together.

The Board of the Leeds United Supporters' Trust