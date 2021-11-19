Leeds United Supporters Trust, Marching Out Together, Leeds United Disabled Organisation and Leeds United Supporters Club have all backed the message, which asks travelling fans to ensure that people of all backgrounds feel 'safe and proud' to follow the team.

The statement reads: "We have two fantastic away games at Tottenham and Brighton coming up, when our magnificent travelling fans will noisily support the team, as always.

"Unfortunately, in the past, these games have been occasions when offensive chanting and gestures - anti-Semetic and homophobic - have been heard. And that's never acceptable. Full stop.

"We have some great songs and chants and can give 100 per cent backing to our team, without joining in hurtful abusive behaviour. If you are lucky enough to get to these games, please back the team in the right way, and make sure everyone attending (including our own Jewish and LGBT+ fans) feel safe and proud to follow the team."

The Trust have also issued a Tweet on the subject that reads: "The Trust wholeheartedly supports this message. Offensive chanting is not “banter”, it has a real impact, not just on opposition fans, but Leeds United fans too.