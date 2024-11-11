Leeds United returned to winning ways against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and can now enjoy the November international break knowing their promotion credentials are intact. Goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe briefly put the Whites into second, albeit Sheffield United reclaimed their place with 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

But Leeds remain within touching distance of the Blades and Sheffield United, while also having Burnley not too far behind, and a fast return to action from this break could see them jump into the top-two going into the busy festive period. And Daniel Farke’s side are well-placed to do so, with a more favourable short-term run than a lot of their rivals.

Take a look below to see the next six fixtures for all of the current top 10, with the YEP also calculating the average position of each team’s upcoming opposition. It’s good reading for Leeds and there’s a couple of very intriguing top-of-the-table meetings on the horizon.

1 . 10th: Bristol City Next 6: Burnley (H), Watford (A), Plymouth Argyle (H), Portsmouth (A), Sunderland (A), QPR (H) | Average position of opposition: 12.7 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 9th: Blackburn Rovers Next 6: Portsmouth (H), Middlesbrough (A), Leeds United (H), Hull City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Luton Town (H) | Average position of opposition: 14.6 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 8th: Millwall Next 6: Sunderland (H), Portsmouth (A), Oxford United (A), Coventry City (H), Sheffield United (H), Middlesbrough (A) | Average position of opposition: 11 Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4 . 7th: Middlesbrough Next 6: Oxford United (A), Blackburn Rovers (H), Hull City (H), Burnley (A), Leeds United (A), Millwall (H) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . 6th: Watford Next 6: Plymouth Argyle (A), Bristol City (H), QPR (H), Cardiff City (A), Hull City (A), West Brom (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.3 Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales