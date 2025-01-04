Leeds United suffer double injury blow as new hamstring and ankle injuries reported ahead of Hull City clash
Vice-captain Struijk has travelled with the Leeds squad to Humberside and was given every opportunity by Daniel Farke and the Leeds medical staff to prove his fitness. However, he has been unable and sits out the clash with third-bottom Hull.
Bamford, on the other hand, is not at the MKM Stadium after sustaining a hamstring injury in the wake of Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day. The striker came off the bench to feature for the final 20 minutes as United went in search of a breakthrough.
Farke is expected to provide an update on the severity of the two injury concerns following today’s fixture, which kicks off at 3pm. Joe Gelhardt has been drafted in to the matchday squad for the first time since late October given Bamford’s absence, while young defender James Debayo takes a place on the bench as Ethan Ampadu deputises for Struijk in central defence.
