Leeds United struggle "not a reflection" of my ability, says Matt Grimes

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes claimed his spell at Leeds United was "not really a reflection" of his true ability following his side's 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old was making his return to West Yorkshire for the first time since a season-long loan in LS11 under former Leeds boss Garry Monk in 2016-17.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling and Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes in action at Elland Road.

Grimes made just one start for the club and six substitute appearances in a difficult campaign as the Whites missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of the season.

The midfielder has now appeared over 30 times for Graham Potter's team since their relegation from the Premier League last summer having spent last year on loan in League One with Northampton Town.

Grimes, though, admitted he felt United had failed to see the best of his ability during his stint at the club, conceding it was a struggle to find his feet.

"Yeah, massively," he told SwansTV when asked whether he had improved his overall game since.

"I think my time here was not really a reflection of what I can do. It was a struggle for myself but now I feel confident and good.

"I just want to keep giving good performances for the Swans."

Grimes also played down the gulf between Leeds and Swansea during Wednesday's game, saying: "In the first half we were just happy to let them have the ball at the back and then when they tried to play through us we pressed them.

"I thought we limited them to very few chances. I think the goals, I don't quite remember them, but I know feeling like we weren't under pressure.

"It's not like they were having wave and wave of attacks. But you get sucker-punched with one or two goals and away from home it's always going to be difficult to come back into it, especially at a place like this."