Leeds United striker Wilks returns from Grimsby loan

Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks has returned to the club from his loan at Grimsby Town after suffering a hamstring strain.

Wilks is undergoing treatment at Thorp Arch and will remain with Leeds until he regains full fitness having pulled up five games into his half-season deal at Blundell Park.

The 19-year-old joined League Two side Grimsby in January having spent the first half of this term with Accrington Stanley but he has not played since limping out of a 3-0 defeat to Crawley Town on February 10.

Wilks was substituted at the end of the first half in that game and was expected to be missing for up to four weeks.

Leeds, who handed Wilks his senior debut in an FA Cup defeat at Sutton United last term, wanted the forward to gain lower league experience having ruled him out of their immediate first-team plans.