Leeds United striker secures fresh loan move after early season struggles

The 20-year-old joined Fleetwood Town in the summer on a temporary basis but found it tough to make an impact in Lancashire.

Former Elland Road boss Simon Grayson acquired his services from the Whites though lost his job at Highbury in late November.

However, Edmondson had been limited to just 11 league appearances this term mainly from the bench which has now seen him recalled by Leeds and sent out elsewhere.

The striker failed to find the back of the net for Town in League One though did score twice in EFL Trophy action against Leicester City's U23s and Barrow.

Edmondson said his goodbyes to the Cod Army in a social media post last weekend as he starts a new challenge.

He has now joined up with play-off chasing Port Vale in League Two until the summer where he will hope to find more regular game time.

Edmondson penned a new three-year deal at Elland Road in 2020, which leaves him with 18 months left to run on his contract in West Yorkshire.