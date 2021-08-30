Bamford had been continually left out of Gareth Southgate's recent Three Lions squads, despite being the second-highest scoring Englishman of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Whites no 9 finished joint fourth in the Golden Boot race after netting 17 times.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane was the only English player to have scored more goals, topping the goalscoring charts with 23.

PLEASANT SURPRISE: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Bamford also weighed in with seven assists but was not included in Southgate's squad for this summer's Euros as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford were named as the other forward options.

But Rashford is now recovering from shoulder surgery and Bamford has finally received his first senior England international call up, nearly seven years after stepping out for England's under-21s.

"To be honest, I'm over the moon," said Bamford.

"I was saying to my family, it's the first international since maybe November/December last year where I've not got my hopes up, and thought 'maybe it'll happen, maybe it won't'.

"I totally forgot about it and the morning of the call up I was kind of surprised but delighted."

England face three World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with Thursday's clash against Hungary in Budapest.

The Three Lions will then take on Andorra at Wembley on Sunday before tackling Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday, September 8.

Bamford is one of two Whites players named in Southgate's squad, alongside Kalvin Phillips who has quickly amassed 15 caps.

