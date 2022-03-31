Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford lifts lid on foot injury and applauds actions of Whites duo

Bamford had been playing with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months but returned to the side following a three-month lay off as a second-half substitute in this month's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

The Whites no 9 then played the first half of the 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City and again lined up in the XI for the following weekend's clash at Wolves but the striker ruptured his plantar fascia midway through the first half.

The 28-year-old was taken off in the 23rd minute and Leeds now expect the no 9 to be sidelined for six weeks although Bamford says the diagnosis of his new injury actually makes his absence easier to swallow.

NOT RIGHT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford said he could tell in the warm-up at Molineux, above, that something was still amiss with his plantar fascia. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bamford said: "It's sounds strange but when it's black and white, it's almost easier to take whereas when there is a grey area you are always thinking 'I could be back this week, I could be back that week' and that is almost a little bit more difficult because then you don't hit the markers that you thought you might.

"I think because I have been playing with it for quite a while and kind of just trying to just get through the pain, almost forcing myself back a little bit to try and help the team because without wanting to sound big headed and stuff, I knew that I had a big role to play so I was eager to get back.

"But it was one of them where I knew eventually that it was going to go and it was just a matter of time really.

"When I had the partial tear and found about that, I had PRP injections and stuff and then it was building it back up until really I was comfortable training and eased into matches because I played a little bit in the Villa game and then the Norwich game but obviously when I came off at half time I was in quite a lot of pain.

"I knew it wasn't quite right and to be honest going into the Wolves game, if I was honest with myself I should have said no but when they kept asking 'are you all right, do you want to play' I said 'yeah, yeah keep going.'

"As soon as I started the warm up I knew and there were like four actions that I just felt it slowly tearing and then the last action I just knew something had happened."

Bamford immediately went to ground after landing heavily when trying to latch on to a through ball.

The forward then made his way back to the Whites bench and the TV cameras later captured the teary striker being consoled by his team mates and in particular Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper.

Cooper had his am around the England international whose side battled on to record a stunning 3-2 victory after being 2-0 down, Bamford one of four players forced off injured.

"I was alright coming off and then it wasn't until I sat down on the bench that it kind of hit me a little bit but Coops and Kalv were great," said the Whites no 9.

"Ironically both Coops and Kalvin know what it's like, especially over these last few months.

"Coops is obviously a great captain and he did what a captain should do and then Kalv obviously being one of my good mates. It was just nice to know that they are there for me."