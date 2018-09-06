Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe wins Championship Player of the Month award

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has seen his red-hot start to the campaign rewarded after being named August's Championship Player of the Month.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's side hitting the summit of the Championship table as he notched four goals and two assists in six games throughout the opening month of the season.

Roofe, who made the move from Oxford United to Elland Road in July 2016, has been afforded a new lease of life under the Argentine in LS11.

The forward has led the line impressively for the Whites in the high intense pressing style and has thrived under the stewardship of the 63-year-old so far.

Roofe batted off competition from Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, Brentford's Ollie Watkins and Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann for the award.

Roofe said: “It has all stemmed from our pre-season. It has been the best pre-season I have had so far – the hardest – and the style of play that Marcelo is giving us and educating us with is obviously showing. The style of play with the ball, without the ball, our fitness and off the pitch as well, every day he’s educating us on how to be better people as well.

“I feel like I can express myself a bit more. I am playing in a position where I can show what I can actually do and also the team plays to my strengths as well and also to everyone else’s strengths. We are not doing something we’re not capable of doing.”

United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has also taken home the managerial award for August after seeing his side go undefeated in six league games winning four and drawing just twice amassing 14 points to sit top of the league standings.