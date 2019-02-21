Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe reveals potential return date after knee injury

Kemar Roofe hopes to make it back from injury in time for the “final six or seven games” of Leeds United’s season despite confirming that he could be out for up to eight weeks.

The striker suffered knee ligament damage during Leeds’ 2-1 win over Swansea City and is likely to be absent until April as he undergoes treatment and completes a programme of rehabilitation.

Leeds said on Monday that they were confident their 14-goal top scorer would not miss the rest of the Championship term and speaking to Radio X this morning, Roofe insisted he would be part of the run-in, saying: “I’ll be back for the final six or seven games, maybe a bit sooner.

“I suffered damage to my lateral ligament and I’ll be out for six to eight weeks.”

Roofe’s absence begins in earnest during Saturday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa into a change at number 10.

Teenage winger Jack Clarke remains on the sidelines following his collapse at Middlesbrough a fortnight ago as Leeds prepare to ease him back gently from his health scare.