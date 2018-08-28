Leeds United striker Ekuban lines up loan move to Turkey as Rey departs for Spain

STRIKER Caleb Ekuban looks set to become the latest player offloaded by Leeds United with Turkish side Trabzonspor lining up a season-long loan.

Ekuban joined the Whites on a four-year deal from Italian club Chievo Verona last summer but the 23-year-old endured a frustrating campaign that featured just two goals in 21 appearances for the Whites.

Ekuban is not part of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa's plans and the forward has been in talks with Super Lig side Trabzonspor with a view to joining the Turkish club on a season-long loan.

There are other foreign options for Ekuban but Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said: "We have held talks with almost 20 players over the summer.

"We can confirm that Ekuban is among these players.

"Ekuban is available for a low fee and talks are ongoing."

The summer loan window closes on Friday and United are also listening to offers for midfielder Eunan O'Kane and defender/midfielder Vurnon Anita.

Spanish midfielder Oriol Rey, part of United's under-23s squad, has also joined fourth tier Spanish outfit UB Conquense on a season-long loan.

Former Barcelona youngster Rey has yet to make an appearance for United's first team but the 20-year-old was an unused substitute for the recent 2-2 Championship draw at Swansea City having been brought on to the bench after captain Liam Cooper injured his hamstring in the warm up.

On the incomings front, the Whites are looking to bring in one more new loan recruit with the club keen to add another attacking midfield option.