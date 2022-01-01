The 20-year-old joined the League One outfit on a season-long loan in the summer but has found it tough to make an impact in Lancashire.

Former Elland Road boss Simon Grayson acquired his services from the Whites on a temporary basis though lost his job at Highbury in late November.

However, Edmondson has been limited to just 11 league appearances this term mainly from the bench.

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson in action during pre-season in 2019. Pic: Tony Johnson

The striker has failed to find the back of the net for Town in League One though has scored twice in EFL Trophy action against Leicester City's U23s and Barrow.

"[It's] been an absolute pleasure to be part of this club," Edmondson wrote on social media. "I wish you all the best in 2022. Up the Cods."

Edmondson penned a new three-year deal at Elland Road in 2020, which leaves him with 18 months left to run on his contract in West Yorkshire.

After impressing at youth level for the Whites Under-23s he has spent the last two seasons away from the club on loan.

He moved north of the border to Aberdeen before switching to Northampton Town in 2020-21 ahead of joining the Cod Army last June.

Edmondson has made two senior appearances for Leeds after sealing a move to United from York City as a youth prospect in 2017.

Elsewhere, reports have suggested youngster U23s regular Sam Greenwood could be set for a loan move during this month's winter transfer window.