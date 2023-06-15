Leeds United’s search for a new manager will continue into the weekend as the process rumbles on.

The Whites promised a thorough search, and that’s what we have seen, with the club’s chiefs taking their time in the selection process. There will be interviews taking place over the coming days, and we should get a final decision next week, with Leeds needing to ensure they don’t lose too much time with their pre-season planning, both in terms of preparations and transfers.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Roberts exit

Leeds will have a number of high-profile outgoings this summer as players look to avoid the drop into the Championship.

But we are also likely to see further exits involving some of the players who spent last season out on loan, and one of them is striker Tyler Roberts. According to Football Insider, Roberts has already found a new club, heading to Birmingham City this summer.

It’s claimed the 24-year-old will undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of completing his move to the Midlands. It’s claimed a fee has been agreed and that the fee could increase with add-ons.

Leeds appointment

Leeds have appointed football consultant Nick Hammond on a short-term contract to assist the recruitment team this summer as the club target a more permanent director of football solution.

Leeds expect to name a more permanent fixture to the director of football role by October this year, however in the meantime have enlisted the help of experienced football advisor Hammond, who most recently consulted Newcastle United after a 13-year spell at Reading.

The 55-year-old was involved with the Magpies last year shortly after Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach and helped oversee one of the club’s more successful transfer windows in recent history. Newcastle added Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January 2022, three players who played vital roles in the team’s finish in the Champions League places last season.

Hammond also operated as Reading’s sporting director between 2003 and 2016, presiding over two promotions to the Premier League. The former goalkeeper helped identify Irish strikers Shane Long and Kevin Doyle, bringing both to the Berkshire club at a fraction of the price they would go on to be sold for.

Cup explained

Leeds United will learn their Carabao Cup first round opponents on Thursday June 22, the same day that the Championship fixtures will be revealed.

The Round One draw for the Carabao Cup and the Group Stage draw for the EFL Trophy will take place live on Sky Sports on June 22, but it has been confirmed that Leeds are not one of the invited Under 21 sides for this season’s Trophy.

Leicester City are the Championship’s only representatives in the Trophy, along with 15 Premier League outfits including champions Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United. Last season the young Whites exited in the group stage after losing to Crewe Alexandra on penalties in their final game.