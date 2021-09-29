If there’s one thing that’s better than heading to Elland Road on a Saturday afternoon, it’s showing up to the match in all the latest Leeds United gear.

Luckily there are now eight different places where you can indulge in a Whites merchandise splurge.

Season ticket holders are eligible for a 10% discount on merchandise which can be redeemed at any of the Leeds United stores.

You can get your shirt printed up with names and numbers at all the stores except for the Pavilion pop-up matchday store, the West Stand matchday store, and the Leeds Bradford Airport store.

You can get souvenirs like keyrings and notebooks personalised at the Elland Road store or the White Rose store.

Here is a list of all the places where you can buy official Leeds United merchandise:

Elland Road store

Trinity store. Pic: Leeds United Football Club.

The original Leeds United merchandise outlet is the second largest Premier League shop in the UK following refurbishment in 2018. The biggest of the LUFC stores, the Elland Road shop offers the widest range of goods offering something for everyone.

This shop often hosts special signings and chances to meet the Whites players.

You can park for free in the stadium car park opposite the East Stand reception.

Where?

Trinity store. Pic: Leeds United Football Club.

You can find the Elland Road store at the stadium on Elland Road in Leeds, LS11 0ES. The store is located on the corner of the East and South stands.

When?

The Elland Road store is open every day of the week.

9am until 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

Leeds United homeware. Pic: Flora Snelson.

10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Trinity store

Covering 10,000 square feet across two floors, the Trinity store is almost as big as the flagship store at Elland Road. Here you’ll find everything Leeds United, from replica kits to souvenirs and everything in between. Opened by Josh Warrington, the venue will be hosting further special events to give fans the chance to connect with the club.

You can park in the Trinity Leeds car park for an hourly tariff.

Where?

You can find the Trinity store at the Marcelo Bielsa Way entrance on the Ground Floor at the Trinity Shopping Centre, Albion St, Leeds LS1 5AY.

Leeds United towels and more. Pic: Flora Snelson.

When?

The Trinity store is open every day of the week.

9am until 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

11am until 5pm on Sundays.

White Rose store

Split across two floors, this branch offers a host of Leeds United merchandise right in the heart of the popular White Rose shopping centre. From retro wear to head gear, there’s lots on offer in this South Leeds store which was opened by Ilan Meslier and Ezgjan Alioski in 2019.

You can park for free in one of 4,800 spaces at the White Rose centre.

Where?

The White Rose store is opposite Next on the ground floor of the White Rose centre, Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU.

When?

The White Rose store is open every day of the week.

10am until 9pm from Monday to Friday.

9am until 8pm on Saturdays.

11am until 5pm on Sundays.

Merrion store

One of the longest-running Leeds United superstores, you can buy a range of Whites merchandise here, from souvenirs and retro gear, to replica kit and Adidas leisurewear.

Secure, paid parking is available in the Merrion centre’s multi-storey car park.

Where?

You can find the Merrion store on the ground floor of the Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, Leeds, LS2 8NG.

When?

The Merrion store is open every day of the week.

9am until 8pm from Monday to Friday.

9am until 5.30pm on Saturdays.

11am until 5pm on Sundays.

Pavilion pop-up matchday store

The Pavilion pop-up store is one of the smaller LUFC shops so only stocks the matchday essentials. Please note, you cannot get your shirt printed up with names and numbers at this store.

Where?

The Pavilion pop-up matchday store is located next to the Centenary Pavilion, Lowfields Road, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES.

When?

The Pavilion pop-up store is only open on home matchdays.

For a 3pm kick-off, the store opens at 11am.

For an evening kick-off, the store opens at 5.30pm.

The store will close for the duration of the game, but will open again for 45 minutes after the final whistle.

West Stand matchday store

Please note, you cannot get your shirt printed up with names and numbers at this store.

Where?

The West Stand matchday store is located in a cabin near the entrance to the West Stand at Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES.

When?

The West Stand matchday store is only open on home matchdays.

For a 3pm kick-off, the store opens at 11am.

For an evening kick-off, the store opens at 5.30pm.

The store will close for the duration of the game, but will open again for 45 minutes after the final whistle.

Leeds Bradford Airport store

Opened in 2018, the Leeds Bradford Airport store is perfectly situated for you to pick up LUFC holiday essentials like towels, caps and pool inflatables as you wait to board your plane.

Where?

The Leeds Bradford Airport store is located in the departures lounge at Leeds Bradord Airport, Whitehouse Lane, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7TU.

As such, it is only accessible by those who are due to depart the airport by plane, having been cleared by airport security.

When?

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Leeds Bradford Airport store is currently closed.

Online

You can shop 24 hours a day at the club’s official online shop.

Standard UK delivery costs £4.99 or it’s free if you spend more than £100. You can expect to receive your goods between 3 and 5 working days after placing an order.

You can find more information on all the stores on the official club website.